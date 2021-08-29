'Cause for concern': Sunil Gavaskar points out one key mistake made by Indian batsmen at Headingley

"Edged and taken." If there was a phrase that was repeated numerous times over the course of the third Test match between India and England at Headingley, Leeds, it was none other than this. That is because more than 50 percent of India's 20 wickets were either caught behind by the wicketkeeper Jos Buttler or by the slip fielders. India legend Sunil Gavaskar explains why that happened more with the visitors.

While speaking during the post-match show on Sony Sports, the former India opener expressed concern about the similarity of the numerous dismissals. Be it Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, or Ajinkya Rahane, no batsmen could escape the bait thrown by the English bowlers.

While Gavaskar explained the technical side of the wickets, he also gave due credit to "outstanding" English bowling who starred in their innings and 76 runs win to level the series 1-1.

"That would concern everybody (with Indian batsmen getting out in similar fashion) because despite the fact the lines that England bowlers bowled were outstanding lines, around the fourth and fifth stump which is difficult for the batsmen, but when the lengths were a little further up, they got the wickets.





"When you bowl short of the length, every batsman has the time to play or leave it. Once the batsmen were drawn forward, there's not much you can do and that is where the bat speed factor comes in.

"Most of the dismissals, if you have a look, it's at hard hands at the ball. You have to give credit to the bowler, it's a beautiful delivery. A lot of deliveries that got Virat Kohli out or Ajinkya Rahane out were good deliveries. Still, the batsmen went for it and that is where they got themselves out. That's definitely a cause for concern," explained the cricketer-turned-commentator.

After bundling out India for a paltry 78 in the first innings, the hosts put on 432 in response, gaining a humongous lead of 354 runs. Virat Kohli-led India could only manage 278 in the second, falling well short of even giving a fight in the end.

The fourth Test will begin on September 2 at the Oval.

