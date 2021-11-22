Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He hasn't batted the way he can, you expect more from him': Chopra lashes out on star India batter despite series win
cricket

'He hasn't batted the way he can, you expect more from him': Chopra lashes out on star India batter despite series win

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has spoken in criticism of a star India batter, saying that he hasn't batted as well as he is expected to.
India's Ravindra Jadeja, center, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli, right, and Rishabh Pant the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, following the culmination of the India-New Zealand T20I series, has come out in criticism of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, saying that the talented player hasn't batted to his full potential.

While analyzing India's performance in the bilateral showdown, Chopra pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led unit's middle-lower order is still an area of concern. Adding further to the point, and bringing Pant into the picture, cricketer-turned-expert quipped.

ALSO READ| ‘He hasn’t understood his role': Vettori warns star India batter, says team may 'look elsewhere’ if poor form continues

"The middle-lower order is still a concern because Rishabh Pant hasn't really batted the way we wanted him to bat. He hasn't batted the way he can bat, you expect more from him.

"The runs come from his bat, he hits sixes as well but I feel he hasn't yet fully cracked the T20 code, which is a bit of a disappointment. He is absolutely sensational in Tests, it is the format he has cracked easily but he is still figuring out his ways in the other formats."

RELATED STORIES

Pant has been in poor form with the bat of late in T20 cricket. After a lukewarm T20 World Cup campaign, Pant registered scores of 17*, 12*, and 4 in the three-match series against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, former Kiwis captain Daniel Vettori expressed concerns about Pant's form.

“He hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket. He hasn’t quite understood his role, particularly in this series. Sometimes he is overly cautious, then he is reckless. It doesn’t feel like there is a flow to his game. When you see great T20 batters batting well, it is all about flow and momentum and you just feel a rhythm to it. He hasn’t quite got that yet," said Vettori in a show on ESPNCricinfo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand aakash chopra rishabh pant
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP