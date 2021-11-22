'He hasn't batted the way he can, you expect more from him': Chopra lashes out on star India batter despite series win

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, following the culmination of the India-New Zealand T20I series, has come out in criticism of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, saying that the talented player hasn't batted to his full potential.

While analyzing India's performance in the bilateral showdown, Chopra pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led unit's middle-lower order is still an area of concern. Adding further to the point, and bringing Pant into the picture, cricketer-turned-expert quipped.

"The middle-lower order is still a concern because Rishabh Pant hasn't really batted the way we wanted him to bat. He hasn't batted the way he can bat, you expect more from him.

"The runs come from his bat, he hits sixes as well but I feel he hasn't yet fully cracked the T20 code, which is a bit of a disappointment. He is absolutely sensational in Tests, it is the format he has cracked easily but he is still figuring out his ways in the other formats."

Pant has been in poor form with the bat of late in T20 cricket. After a lukewarm T20 World Cup campaign, Pant registered scores of 17*, 12*, and 4 in the three-match series against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, former Kiwis captain Daniel Vettori expressed concerns about Pant's form.

“He hasn’t got his tempo right in T20 cricket. He hasn’t quite understood his role, particularly in this series. Sometimes he is overly cautious, then he is reckless. It doesn’t feel like there is a flow to his game. When you see great T20 batters batting well, it is all about flow and momentum and you just feel a rhythm to it. He hasn’t quite got that yet," said Vettori in a show on ESPNCricinfo.

