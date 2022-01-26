'He is a wonderful cricketer': Dale Steyn singles out India star who was 'definitely missed' in South Africa

After starting their South Africa expedition with a historic win at Centurion, India lost the next two Tests to lose the Test series 2-1, which was followed by a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI rubber. India looked flat at times in the series, leading to the KL Rahul-led camp recording a disastrous start to the year -- zero wins in their first five international matches.

The Indian team was without the injured Rohit Sharma, who will be captain when he returns, but was otherwise at close to full strength. But former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has identified another "wonderful cricketer" who didn't play in South Africa.

Steyn feels all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's ability to contribute in both departments could have helped India gain upper hand in the series. "They definitely missed somebody like Sir Ravi Jadeja. I just think he is a wonderful cricketer. He can control the game with his left-arm spin. He is brilliant and he can also bat," said Steyn on Star Sports following India's defeat in the ODI series.

A relatively inexperienced South Africa side blanking India 3-0 in the ODI series also exposed the visiting team's middle-order frailty. The Indian bowlers also put up an insipid show, during which they were able to pick up just seven wickets in the first two ODIs.

Steyn also weighed in on the Indian camp's bowling issues and the need for a pacer who can work in tandem with their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

"India's got a bit of a bowling issue. They need somebody to back up Bumrah. They need someone who can bowl in a 140-145km per hour bracket. Shami is great. He had a long Test series. Siraj looks like a name for the future. I think he's got a bit of a niggle," Steyn further said.

Skipper Rahul had also addressed the shortcomings in India's set-up, adding that there need to be some "hard conversations" after the 3-0 defeat in the ODI rubber.

"We kept making the same mistakes but it is early on in our journey to the World Cup. So we must go back (home), have some hard conversations and look at ourselves in the mirror to see where we can get better," he had said in the post-match presentation.

India will next lock horns with West Indies in three ODIs and three T20Is, starting February 6.

