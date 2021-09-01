'He is in the same flow as he was in Australia and India': MSK Prasad on what's ailing Rishabh Pant in England

Rishabh Pant is yet to replicate in England the success he tasted in Australia and India earlier this year. During the current tour of the UK, Pant has batted in eight innings, six against England in the ongoing Test series, but his best has remained 41 in the second innings of the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. As far as the England Tests are concerned, Pant has thrice gotten starts – 25 in Nottingham, 37 and 22 at Lord’s – while the Headingley Test was a big disappointment for the wicketkeeper batsman, who scored 2 and 1 as India crumbled to an innings defeat.

Pant’s lack of runs is a big concern for the team, and weighing in on the same, former India wicketkeeper and BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad feels the youngster needs to make 'mental adjustments' if he is to succeed in England. Prasad reckons while conditions in Australia and India – where Pant tasted tremendous success – suited his batting, the one in England is a lot different and tougher.

"There are minute adjustments that he [Rishabh Pant] needs to make. He scored plenty of runs in Australia and India. In Australia, the wickets are hard and bouncy and in India, we got flat and turners. In England, the conditions are a little tough. He should look to spend more time in the crease. He should be thinking more about spending time on the crease rather than worrying about runs now," Prasad told India Today.

"He is trusting his defence but he is in the same flow as he was in Australia and India. Had he been playing again in Australia, the pattern of quick runs he has developed would have benefited. But this mental adjustment is what he has to make."

It was three years ago in England, where Pant started his Test career for India. In the final match of the series at The Oval, even though India ended up losing the match, Pant stood out with a cracking century. Earlier this year, each time India found themselves in a spot of bother – in Australia or against England at home – Pant bailed the team out with counter-attacking knocks batting at No. 6. Somehow, he has not been able to do the same. One way to do so, as per Prasad, is for the batsman to give himself time while batting.

"If you see the runs he got earlier in England, he spent time in the middle. So, I am sure the batting coach and the team management must be talking on the same lines... He needs to make a quick adjustment. His role is very, very important in the middle-order if we are to win this series from here," Prasad pointed out.