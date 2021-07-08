Yuvraj Singh names player with 'smart brain' who could become 'future' India captain

There may be clamours for his removal as captain of the Indian cricket team, but Virat Kohli has and is doing a fine job as India skipper. With 33 wins, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain and has a win percentage of over 70 in ODIs and more than 65 in T20Is. An ICC title may have not landed in his trophy cabinet, but under Kohli, India have finished as the No. 1-ranked Test team five years in a row and won a Test series in Australia after 70 years.

However, there will come a time when Kohli, like his predecessor, MS Dhoni, will have to step down and nurture a young captain for the next phase of Indian cricket when he walks away from the game. Which brings us to the question: Who could be next in line to lead India after Kohli? Well, former India all-rounder and one of its greatest match-winners, Yuvraj Singh feels that from the current lot of youngsters, Rishabh Pant could be the next flag-bearer of Indian cricket.

The likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer also come to mind, but Pant is the only name among the three who seems to be a lock-in for every format, and Yuvraj feels there is no reason why he cannot be the next India captain.

"I also see Rishabh as a potential Indian captain in the future. Because he is jumpy, chirpy, and talks around. But I feel he surely has a smart brain as well because I saw him when he was captaining in the IPL for Delhi Capitals. He did an incredible job. So, people should look at him as the next captain of the Indian team in the coming years," Yuvraj told TimesofIndia.com.

Pant recently captained IPL franchise Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021, where he led the team to the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. He scored 213 runs at an average of 35.5 with two half-centuries.