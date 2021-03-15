Home / Cricket / 'He is massive for cricket, massive for Chennai': Lungi Ngidi explains how MS Dhoni's aura gave him goosebumps
cricket

'He is massive for cricket, massive for Chennai': Lungi Ngidi explains how MS Dhoni's aura gave him goosebumps

IPL 2021: Lungi Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under MS Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by the skipper's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni. (CSK/Twitter)

Lungi Ngidi, like any other Chennai Super Kings player, was left pretty much in awe of MS Dhoni upon his arrival to the CSK camp. Ngidi, who made his IPL debut in 2018 under Dhoni, revealed how he was blown away by his captain's aura, one that literally gave him goosebumps. Eager to play under 'Captain Cool' for a year, Ngidi is hoping for a memorable season in the IPL 2021 starting April 9.

"When I first arrived at Chennai, you'd walk out and you'd hear the crows chant his name, you would get goosebumps and they're not even talking about you. He is massive for cricket, massive for Chennai. Like everyone says, Captain Cool," Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more or wicket is greener: Cummins

Ngidi picked up 11 wickets from seven matches in 2018 before opting out of IPL 2019 due to a side strain. Last year, upon his return to the side, the South Africa quick played four games and picked up nine wickets. Of the many qualities of Dhoni, the one feature that stands out for Ngidi is the CSK skipper's consistency… with almost everything he does.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched

Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors

India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Laxman explains why Virat Kohli is 'such an important player for Indian cricket'

"He's been very consistent; that's the one thing I was amazed with the most… his consistency and how he carries himself, behaves as a captain. For me, that was one of the most amazing things. Never showing too much emotion but when you'd need to get a bit of a pick-up talk from the captain, he'd give it to you. Very amazing man and very happy to be playing under him," Ngidi added.

Also Read | Atherton explains how Kishan's fiery innings helped 'elite player' Virat Kohli

At the IPL 2021 auction, CSK acquired the services of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma and C Hari Nishanth, and Ngidi is looking forward to working with the team's newest recruits.

"The combination is going to be interesting to see. Who plays, who misses out but the coaching staff and the captain get along very well and they've always got plans to fix things. So, I'm really excited to see how the guys are going to get it this year," the fast bowler said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl lungi ngidi ms dhoni csk chennai super kings
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP