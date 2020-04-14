‘He is the wall, flies under the radar’: Nathan Lyon identifies India batsman as big threat

cricket

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 11:44 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the series the last time India toured Australia. He was the lynchpin of the India’s batting order and peeled off runs in his own attritional , yet effective way. However, Nathan Lyon is prepared this time and he believes, the right-hander will not be allowed to fly under the radar and that the Australian bowling attack will have their plans in place for the new wall of India’s batting order.

“I think Pujara flies under the radar a little bit when you look at the Indian side,” Lyon was as quoted by ESPNCricinfo. “Obviously you look at Rahane and Virat and these guys. But Pujara is a wall. He’s the new wall I should say. It helps that he played exceptionally well last time out here. He adapted his game. He had a bit of luck which is what you need when you’re playing at the top level.

ALSO READ: ‘Even a machine mal-functions’: Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman

“He obviously played his absolute backside off, which for India was good to see but we’re going to have to make sure that come this summer we have to come with some new plans to combat Pujara. As I said, he flies under the radar a little bit - he definitely won’t he flying under the radar come this summer,” he further added.

India and Australia are scheduled to play a four-match Test series later this year, and it is being speculated that the series might end up taking place without any crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.