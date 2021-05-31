'He keeps giving suggestions what is good for you': India U-19 World Cup star reveals how Rahul Dravid helped him grow

Former India U-19 team captain Priyam Garg opened up on the role played by Rahul Dravid in grooming him and revealed how the former U-19 and India A coach helped him in growing as a player. Garg, who had lead the India U19 team in the U19 World Cup last year, said that Dravid's inputs helped him recognising what is good for him.

“Definitely (his inputs were of great help). Rahul Dravid is a very big player and he is also a very good person. He always helps you, whether you are on the field or off it. He always keeps giving suggestions over what is good for you,” Garg, who is part of Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the Indian Premier League, told India TV.

“When I went with him to England and South Africa, he shared his experience with me, which helped me a lot. He explained to me how to deal with the conditions, how to bat on those wickets, tackle the bowlers and deal with the various challenges. It really helped my batting a lot on those surfaces," he added.

Garg also opened up on his camaraderie with young fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who was part of the U19 World Cup team in 2020.

“For the last two years, I and Kartik Tyagi have been playing a lot together. Our U-19 batch is still in touch with each other. We keep talking to each other. We all know about the potential that Karik Tyagi has," Garg said.

"He is a very hardworking cricketer. I have been seeing him for the last 6-7 years and he is really focused on his career," he signed off.

