‘He knows what to teach the youngsters’: Salman Butt explains how Dravid can create ‘future champs’ of Indian cricket

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, a mix of young and experienced cricketers will lock horns with the hosts in a 3-match ODI rubber which begins on July 13. A bunch of young Indian talents are training under the watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid and are eagerly waiting for an opportunity to showcase their talent on the biggest level.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that the young guns of the Indian team are lucky to train under the guidance of Dravid who has been a ‘successful captain’ and has ‘organisational skills’.

In his latest YouTube video, the former cricketer praised BCCI’s decision to have the services of Dravid in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi names players from past and present who 'fascinate' him, one Indian cricketer included in the list

“India are hiring specialists to train their players. Not only specialists in cricket skills, but also ones who are organizational specialists, who can guide teams in the right direction. Rahul Dravid has been the captain as well. And it wasn’t if he was the makeshift captain and or a failed leader, who was sacked. In fact, he was a successful skipper,” said Butt.

“The organizational skills of the (Indian) players can be judged from the fact that, even with five-six big names, a team managed to work towards a goal in a united manner. Dhoni had captained Dravid, Ganguly, Tendulkar and Laxman which wasn’t an easy job. I had seen during my playing days, the captain respected the seniors, who gave it back by supporting their leader.

ALSO READ | ‘Look we are all upset, let’s go for a movie’: Irfan Pathan reveals how Dravid reacted after India’s 2007 World Cup exit

“Dravid obviously has organizational skills. Add to it, his technical expertise. Dravid has proved himself in the toughest conditions. So, he knows what to teach the youngsters since he has gained that experience,” he added.

Salman Butt spoke about how playing under Dravid’s guidance will help the youngsters enhance their futures.

“I don’t think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series. But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future,” Butt said.