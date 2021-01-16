India vs Australia: 'He laughed about it' - Shane Warne clears up comments about Marnus Labuschagne
Australia spin bowling legend Shane Warne on Saturday cleared up the commments he made about Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne. Warne faced criticism from Australia fans after Labuschagne scored a ton on Day 1 of the fourth Test against India at Gabba.
During the third Test, Warne was reportedly heard using an expletive while commentating on Labuschagne's batting.
"Jeez it's annoying. 'No!!!' Just f---ing bat properly," he had said according to World Wide of Sports.
“I just want to clear something up,” Warne said on Fox Cricket. “I’ve been a huge fan of Marnus.
“I’ve read a few reports saying ‘cop that Shane!’ about what you said about [him]. What I said about Marnus Labuschagne was ‘bat properly’. And what that means is none of that silly stuff of ‘wait on!’ and all of that carry on," he added
“Just bat, because you’re such a good player and yesterday I thought he didn’t do any of that stuff and he made a brilliant hundred.
“So that’s all I was talking about, to clear it up for some of those, let’s call them ‘muppets’, about what they write.
“I just wanted to let you know, I’ve always been a big fan of Marnus. I communicated with him, [it’s] all fine. He laughed at it! He found it amusing, he was fine," Warne added.
Australia were bundled out for 358 in the first innings with T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar all picking three wickets.
India vs Australia: India made four changes to their Playing XI but the one name that went missing from the team sheet was that of chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.
