‘He might have been feeling suffocated’: Ex-India stumper attempts to understand Kohli's decision to quit Test captaincy

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim believes that pent-up pressure and a series of unfortunate events led to Virat Kohli surprisingly quitting as Test Captain.

It all began with Kohli deciding to give up T20I captaincy after the culmination of the T20I World Cup in the UAE and Oman in 2021. Then, he was replaced as the ODI captain, with the BCCI stating that it isn't ideal for the nation to have split captaincy.

The final nail in the coffin proved to be India's 2-1 loss to South Africa in the Test series as a few days after the finale, Kohli relinquished the role.

While speaking to India news, Karim commented that Kohli may have decided to take the step due to a feeling of suffocation.

“It is very difficult to say what is the reason behind this. The picture we are getting to see in the last four-five months, it means the pressure was building on him. He might have been feeling suffocated because of which he might have ended his relationship with the captaincy.

“Virat Kohli is a person who doesn't take a step back from fighting. I agree India lost the Test series in South Africa, where they were expected to win, but he is always ready for such challenges. It is the first time he has taken such a decision on his own,” he elaborated.

Karim also maintained that he didn't expect so many changes to happen in such a short span of time and that Kohli must have thought this through as he is someone who fights till the very end.

"I didn't think so many changes will happen so soon. The first setback was when Kohli himself decided that he will not do the T20 captaincy. We had spoken about the timing that time as well that the World Cup was about to happen and the team had been selected, for Kohli to take such a decision was extremely astonishing.

“The selectors then decided that Kohli will not remain the captain in ODI cricket as well. So too many changes have happened too quickly. The first change was initiated by Kohli himself but after that, the selectors have had a role in the change and in the end, again this personal decision from Kohli,” concluded Karim.