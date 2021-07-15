Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘He richly deserves this chance’: Saba Karim backs uncapped youngster as Shubman Gill’s replacement in England Tests
cricket

‘He richly deserves this chance’: Saba Karim backs uncapped youngster as Shubman Gill’s replacement in England Tests

Several media reports have claimed that opener Shubman Gill could miss the whole of England Tests owing to an injury and standby Abhimanyu Easwaran could make it to the main squad.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 15, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Saba Karim: File Photo(Hindustan Times)

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim has backed the inclusion of Abhimanyu Easwaran into the Indian Test squad for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England, which begins on August 4.

Several media reports have claimed that opener Shubman Gill could miss the whole of England Tests owing to an injury and standby Abhimanyu Easwaran could make it to the main squad. However, the BCCI hasn’t spoken anything about the matter officially.

Reacting on the same during a discussion on India News, Saba Karim backed the reported move and stated that Easwaran richly deserves a chance to be inducted into the Indian squad.

“This is an extremely logical step. If an opener has gotten injured and he has come back, another opener should get a spot in his place. He richly deserves it because he has given good performances in domestic cricket and was part of the Indian team earlier also as a standby,” Saba Karim said.

The former cricketer further stated Easwaran might get a chance to showcase his talent on English soil if the openers fail to perform in the first couple of Tests, which will be played at Trent Bridge and Lord’s respectively.

“So, this is a sensible and well-thought-out decision. If he doesn't get a chance in the first two Test matches, but if our openers don't click, which we don't want, Abhimanyu Easwaran will also get a chance to come in the XI, which will be a huge achievement for him,” Karim further said.

Meanwhile, one of 23 Indian players in England have tested positive to Covid-19. As per a PTI report, it’s Rishabh Pant who has been infected and is currently under isolation.

“He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday,” PTI quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The Indian team will play a practice game starting July 20 as a build-up to the high-intensity series.

