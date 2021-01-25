‘The rock of RAJKOT’: Cricket fraternity wishes Cheteshwar Pujara on 33rd Birthday

India’s Mr Dependable in Test Cricket – Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33 today with wishes pour in on social media. Cricket fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to wish India's masterful batsman on his birthday.

Pujara played a crucial role in weathering the storm in Australia in the recently concluded 4-match Test series. Lauding his efforts, Virat Kohli wished the right-handed batsman ‘more hours at the crease’ on his birthday.

“Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease. Have a great year ahead,” Kohli tweeted.

Ashwin posted a video to wish Pujara and termed the Indian batsman "Rock of Gibraltar". In the video, Ashwin's daughter can be seen extending birthday greetings to Pujara.

“Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar @cheteshwar1, can't thank you enough for being my bunny though,” Ashwin tweeted.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Pujara with a video which is a collage of all the memories the two batsmen enjoyed together.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh sent best wishes to the ‘brave fighter’ on his birthday for the upcoming England series.

“Wishing a very happy birthday Birthday @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series,” Yuvraj tweeted.

KL Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India hailed Pujara's excellence in Test cricket by sharing his figures in the longest format of the game. The board also shared a video link to one of Pujara's finest hundreds -- a knock of 143 against Sri Lanka in Nagpur.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday to the rock of RAJKOT!"