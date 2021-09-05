'He's bowled some absolute snorters': David Lloyd impressed with India pacer's selection, says 'India got it right'

While many raised questions regarding India's decision to leave out R Ashwin for the fourth straight game in the ongoing series, former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd reckons the team management got the bowling attack spot on for the fourth Test at The Oval. With niggles to Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, India included Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur as the two pacers to support Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

And the move worked well for India as Umesh was the best bowler for the team in display, grabbing 3/76 in the first innings, and even though Thakur was slightly disappointing with figures of 1/54, he did score a crucial half-century in his team's first innings – the fastest Test fifty in England and the second-quickest by an Indian cricketer in Tests – lifting the total to 191. Lloyd feels Umesh's inclusion was spot on, and rightly so as one of the three wickets of the India pacer was that of England captain and dangerman Joe Root.

"We may have all been shocked by the omission of Ravichandran Ashwin for this Test but India got it absolutely right in bringing in Umesh Yadav. He's bowled some absolute snorters in place of Ishant Sharma, not least the one to get Joe Root out, and took his 150th Test wicket. It's a reminder of the strength in depth of the Indian pace resources," Lloyd wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.

Lloyd was also impressed with England's decision to opt to Ollie Pope for Jos Buttler – who is on a paternity leave. Pope responded to his return to the team with a brilliant half-century – his sixth in Tests. Watching Pope play, Lloyd is certain the young batsman could well have presented a case for himself for the coming few Tests for his country.

"Great to see Ollie Pope back in the England side. He looked the real deal in South Africa not too long ago but he's had all sorts of problems with his shoulder. Now he's got the perfect opportunity to bat at five - six in this game because of the nightwatchman - and how he took it on Friday. There were some real class shots but a disappointing end," Lloyd added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON