'He understands the thinking of coach': Punjab Kings co-owner drops major hint on franchise's new captain in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a good outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. The side was one of the four franchises that completed the maximum limit of 25 players on the roster. The side went big for players like Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, and Jonny Bairstow among others.

Following the auction, speculations have been rife on who would potentially be leading the side when it takes on the field in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings had retained Mayank Agarwal ahead of the auction and further invested in Dhawan, who had already led in the IPL during his stint at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Punjab Kings' co-owner Mohit Burman has now dropped a hint on who could don the captaincy role for the side.

“I think it’s a big advantage to have a senior player who has played with you before to lead the team. He understands the thinking of the coach,” Burman told News9, possibly hinting at Mayank leading the team.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble was extremely satisfied with the new players in the auction, the dynamics of which were "very different and challenging".

England batter Livingstone fetched a staggering ₹11.50 crore deal from Punjab Kings, who also roped in West Indies fast bowler Smith for ₹6 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction here on Sunday.

"There is absolutely more demand than supply, but I guess there were challenges because there were 10 teams and it was different," Kumble said.

"I have been in couple of big mega auctions in 2011, 2014 and smaller auctions before this auction. This one has been really, really different and more challenging because every player, that whoever is going for, is going for a large sum of money, so the purse is dwindling no matter what value you have in your purse.

"The auction dynamics are very very different and you have to be nimble and that is something we realised in the last one and half days. You have to be even more nimble during this auction then the previous ones."