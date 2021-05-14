'He was a revelation, I was impressed': Kumar Sangakkara hails RR bowler's ability to deal with pressure in IPL 2021
Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket at Rajasthan Royals, lavished rich praise of young Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya, saying he was a revelation for the side in the first half of IPL 2021.
In RR's first seven matches, before the tournament was indefinitely suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, Sakaraiya bagged seven wickets and was particularly impressive in the death overs. Sangakkara, while speaking during a webinar session organised by the franchise, said he was amazed by the left-arm bowler's ability to handle pressure.
"Chetan was a revelation, his attitude, his ability to deal with pressure, and of course, his skill. We had Anuj and Yash, the two youngsters who have been with the franchise for a very, very long time. And I was thoroughly impressed by all three of them," said Sangakkara.
"They actually got a reasonable amount of time in the middle. Unfortunately, in the match that Anuj came into he didn't get a chance to bat but was outstanding with his energy and skill in the field," he added.
Uncapped speedster Sakariya was purchased for ₹1.2 crores at the 2021 IPL auction. The 23-year-old earned the big bucks after his sensational exploits in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy; where he claimed 12 wickets in 5 matches, including a five-wicket haul. He was called for trials by RR and Mumbai Indians before the auction was eventually bought by the inaugural champions.
Sakariya could potentially find a berth on the plane to Sri Lanka in July, where India will be playing a limited-overs series. Since the country's premier players will be in England for the Test series, this tour could prove to a golden opportunity for Sakariya to prove his mettle.
The IPL 2021 season was suspended on May 4 due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases. Before the suspension, Rajasthan Royals was positioned at the fifth position with 6 points from 7 games.
