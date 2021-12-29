e-paper
‘He was looking for banter’: Rishabh Pant gives his version in sledging episode with Matthew Wade

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, however, did not respond to Matthew Wade even once. Ahead of the start of the fourth day Pant explained his version of the banter with Wade and explained why he didn’t reply when Australian left-hander was mimicking his laughter and trying to have a go at him throughout the post lunch session.

cricket Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 08:13 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade in Melbourne
Rishabh Pant and Matthew Wade in Melbourne(Twitter)
         

It’s a difficult job to keep Rishabh Pant away from the game. If he is not drawing comparisons with Adam Gilchrist with his attacking brand of batting in Test cricket, he is busy encouraging the Indian bowlers from behind stumps so much so that it irked Australia opener Matthew Wade in the Boxing Day Test match.

Irritated by Pant’s constant chatter from behind the stumps, Wade tried to indulge in a banter with the Indian wicket-keeper not once but thrice on Day 3 in Melbourne.

India vs Australia live score 2nd Test Day 4

“You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?” Wade could be heard saying, which was caught on the stump mic.

 

Pant, however, did not respond to Wade even once. Ahead of the start of the fourth day Pant explained his version of the banter with Wade and explained why he didn’t reply when Australian left-hander was mimicking his laughter and trying to have a go at him throughout the post lunch session.

Also Read | ‘He can play for India for the next 10 years’: Hussey on youngster

“I enjoy every bit of that. I think he (Matthew Wade) was looking for some banter so that he can concentrate more but I didn’t give him that,” Pant told the official broadcasters.

The India wicket-keeper is not too far from his assumptions. Wade is a character who always likes to be in the nick of things. When India were chipping away with the wickets and apply a lot of pressure on Australia’s batting, it was not a surprise that Wade went out looking for banter with Pant.

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Wade for 40 trapping him leg before as India took control of the Boxing Day Test.

Pant, who did feature in the first Test as India preferred Wriddhiman Saha as the wicket keeper, said he has been practising well in the nets.

“(The preparation) It’s been good, I’ve been practising and training well, Pant said.

When asked about how he adjusts to the bounce on Australian tracks while keeping wickets, Pant said the key is to give yourself space.

“I’ve been adjusting to the bounce. Sometimes I open up my left leg to adjust to the bounce. The key is to give yourself more space because their (Ashwin and Jadeja’s) ball bounces a bit more at times.”

