‘Here’s a player who can play for India for the next 10 years’: Michael Hussey credits India for turning things around

Dec 29, 2020

Michael Hussey is impressed with the way India have put their performance at Adelaide on the backburner and displayed quality cricket in the second Test to be placed on the cusp of a famous victory. Australia crushed India by eight wickets in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but India, sans their captain Virat Kohli, have put up a commendable show in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

India closed in on a win in the 2nd Test by bowling Australia for 200 in the first session of Day 4, setting them an easy target of 70 to level the series 1-1.

Green and Pat Cummins (22) added 57 runs for the seventh wicket with the pitch offering nothing to the bowlers. The partnership was broken only after the new ball was taken.For India, debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj (3/37) took three wickets while Jasprit Bumrah (2/54) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/71) took two wickets apiece.

Weighing in on the team changes, Hussey explained that although he did expect some team changes for India, the manner in which they have responded was something he didn’t.

“It’s been an excellent response, I must admit,” Hussey said on ESPNCricinfo. “I felt as though coming into this Test, there sure will be changes. That’s a lot to be making after. As Rahane said, India played pretty well in the first Test, they just had one bad 90-minutes and it was all over. But over here, I think they have pulled the right reigns. They really have.”

Hussey was high on praise in particular for debutant Shubman Gill. The 21-year-old batsman, who earned his maiden Test call-up in September of 2019 had to wait for his turn, but when it came, Gill made it count. He gave India a fluent start in the first innings and even though the team lost Mayank Agarwal for a first-over duck, the debutant ensured India kept the scoreboard ticking. Gill batted like a million bucks during his 65-ball 45, and Hussey billed him as a player to watch out for in the future.

“Shubman Gill… what a classy player. Here’s a player who can play for the next 10 years for India. He looks classical and maybe he should have played the first Test in the first place,” Hussey explained. “Losing Mohammed Shami, I thought was going to really hurt India big time, but Siraj has come in and he’s done a really good job; stepped in like he’s been playing Test cricket for a number of years.”

Not many would have given India a chance to roar back into the series, especially in the absence of Kohli and Mohammed Shami. But it proved to be a blessing in disguise everyone who has come into this Test has played a part, including Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj.

“I think they were worried about the batting a little bit. Obviously, after getting bowled out for 36 but also taking Kohli out of that batting line up. It really does weaken things so that’s probably why they decided to bring in Rishabh Pant ahead of Saha because he can give you that positive impetus with the bat,” Hussey explained.