Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He was woefully out of form, practice': Former wicket-keeper says India bowler was picked for WTC final on 'reputation'
cricket

'He was woefully out of form, practice': Former wicket-keeper says India bowler was picked for WTC final on 'reputation'

The fast-bowling trio, which was picked in the form of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah couldn't deliver as they combined to pick up seven wickets in the match.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja combined to pick just four wickets in the match. (Getty Images)

Following their defeat in the all-important World Test Championship final, India drew plenty of flak for several reasons, two of which were their inability to put up a fight with the bat in the second innings and the fact their bowling lacked teeth barring a couple of sessions.

The fast-bowling trio, which was picked in the form of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah couldn't deliver as they combined to pick up seven wickets in the match, while the remaining five New Zealand wickets to fall were taken by spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Shami was the pick of the bowlers claiming a 4/76 in the first innings, aided by Ishant's 3/48. However, the biggest surprise was Bumrah, who went wicketless in both innings – 0/57 and 0/35 – and weighing in on his form, former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that Bumrah could have been kept away from the match, but the selectors decided to pick him nonetheless based on what he's achieved for India.

Also Read | 'Did Ganguly's team make it to top spot? What was Dhoni's win percentage?': Chopra explains captains legacy

"I feel the selectors did not pay attention to the current form and went on reputation to a certain extent. Jasprit Bumrah has not played red-ball cricket since he got injured in Australia," Karim told India News.

"He has only played white-ball cricket and that too only the T20s. He did not play in the home series against England. I felt he was woefully out of form and along with that out of practice if we talk about red-ball cricket."

Also Read | 'Shubman Gill requires to address it': VVS Laxman on problems with India opener

Bumrah isn't much of a swing bowler, but the movement he gets off the pitch is what has made him such a threat in overseas situations. However, when even that went missing was when the alarm bells went off and although Karim felt the fast bowler was getting his groove back in the second innings – he had a catch dropped off his bowling – concerns still remained.

"To a certain extent, I felt he was getting back his rhythm in the second innings spell he bowled, he was also unlucky at times. But in the end, he couldn't catch the length that is required in red-ball cricket, especially in conducive conditions, in the entire Test match. I feel this is a very big area of concern and it is required to rectify this in the upcoming series," he pointed out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world test championship jasprit bumrah ishant sharma
TRENDING NEWS

Twitter user's idea on how to 'trap' mosquitoes leaves people in splits

Video shows incredible view of Western Ghats from Vistadome coach

Dog that is not a fan of lollypop reacts on being offered one. Watch

‘Aunty skates’: Saree-clad 46-year-old skater wows people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP