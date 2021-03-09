'He will be back scoring runs at the WTC final': Deep Dasgupta backs under-fire India batsman

Indian opener Shubman Gill had a dream Test debut in Australia where he scored 259 runs in three matches - including a match-winning 91 in India's historic triumph at Gabba, Brisbane. His impressive outing in the series Down Under promoted him in the Test series against England but home but the youngster struggled to replicate his performance at home.

Gill’s number in the recently-concluded England Tests were far from impressive. In 4 Tests, he has managed just 119 runs at an average of 19. He scored one half-century and secured a couple of ducks as well. As the fight for every spot in India’s XI is intense, questions on his form are expected to rise.

However, former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta thinks otherwise. While speaking to Sports Today, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Gill will eventually ‘will figure it out’ and expected that the youngster will ‘learn from his mistakes’.

“I think Shubman Gill will figure it out. In Australia, in the first series, he started getting out to Pat Cummins against away-going deliveries. He started coming across to counter the swing. In the England series, the English seamers bowled in-swing and he has been in trouble, facing inswingers. He has got out LBW, bowled to the balls coming in. As a youngster, you have made adjustments to counter certain kinds of deliveries. Those adjustments have worked against you in a different series," Dasgupta told Sports Today.

“These are all part of the learning curve for someone as young as Shubman Gill. I am sure he has learnt his lessons. I am sure he will be back, scoring runs at the WTC final. He should be ready. There is a lot of cricket he will play before the WTC, he will play the IPL and hopefully score runs in the IPL.

“I am sure he will be back. These are part of a cricketer's life, ups and downs. He should be fine, he will learn from his mistakes,” he added.