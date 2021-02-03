'He will get back to scoring hundreds': VVS Laxman expects a fabulous 2021 for Virat Kohli

The year 2020 was a rare one for Virat Kohli. The India captain, for the first time, since 2008, went an entire year without scoring a century. Sure, the Covid-19 pandemic cut short a lot of cricketing action, but in whatever opportunities he got, the centuries eluded Kohli. As a matter of fact, it would stun people that despite going without a three-digit score in 2020, Kohli, in nine ODIs – six of them against Australia and three in and against New Zealand, still smacked five half-centuries and averaged 47.9 this year.

2020 is gone and 2021 is the way ahead. India play England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs. Later in the year, a full-fledged return tour awaits them. As does the T20 World Cup. And in such a crucial year, where so much is at stake, former India batsman VVS Laxman expects Kohli to return to his run-scoring best.

"Make no mistake, Virat will be eagerly waiting to contribute to the side again. He will be wearing that India cap with a lot of pride. It really amazes me as to how day in and day out, he still continues to play the game with so much intensity. Not even once I have seen Kohli take it easy when he is on a cricket field." Laxman told Sports Today.

"Everyone is waiting to see Virat go out there and win matches for the country. Yes, 2020 had been a little quiet for Virat. He also knows that. As someone who strives to achieve excellence, he will get back to scoring back hundreds. And that's what the Indian team and fans want."

Laxman weighed in on the India-Australia Test series which the visitors won, pointing out that Kohli would probably be the happiest for his side's win. Calling India a champion side, Laxman lauded the fact that India have so many leaders, who could stand up in Kohli's absence, which only means wonderful things for Indian cricket.

"Firstly, I would say if anyone would be proud of the achievement of the Indian team in Australia, it will be Virat. Because this has been something that is a work in progress. Such achievements don't happen overnight. The entire system and entire structure and there is a lot of effort that goes into such an achievement. And Virat will be very proud of what the boys did in Australia," Laxman said.

"Also, I always feel good teams have leaders. While one will be designated captain, good teams will have a core group of leaders. Virat will be very happy that he has got leaders in the form of Ajinkya, leaders in the form of Ashwin, Pujara, Rohit and that's what you want in a champion side. And this Indian team is a champion side," he added.