'He will have to eat his own words': Ex-India player says Dravid, Dhawan 'will not bother' about Ranatunga's comments

Sri Lanka legend Arjuna Ranatunga took the cricketing fraternity by storm when he stated that the second-string Indian team touring is an insult to Sri Lanka cricket. He received heavy backlash from his colleagues, including the cricketing board of the country. The latest to address Ranatunga's comments is former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

Sodhi said that that coach Rahul Dravid and captain Shikhar Dhawan will not be concerned by Ranatunga's statement and that they will remain focused on beating the Lankans.

While speaking during a discussion on India news, Sodhi observed that the Indian management will simply ignore the former Sri Lanka skipper's comments, who may have to admit his mistake and eat his words up when India wins.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev has his say on whether Rahul Dravid should replace Ravi Shastri as next India head coach

"I feel Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan will not bother about this statement. They will just concentrate on their cricket and beat Sri Lanka hands down. After that when the statement is run, it will be very interesting. Arjuna Ranatunga will have to eat his own words."

India have sent a team of white-ball specialist for the three ODIs and as many T20Is to Sri Lanka. Even though the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, among others, are busy preparing in England for the forthcoming five-match series, the Dhawan-led squad has a mix of experience and youth.

Adding further, Sodhi pointed that one should never take their opponents lightly.

"It is said you should never take your opposition lightly. The sort of statements that have been made, there is no need for that, they do not make sense. What we have done in Australia when our main players were injured, these boys were the top performers there," said former all-rounder Sodhi.

He concluded his point by reminding Ranatunga about India's bench strength, saying: "Only six guys can make their debut. All the remaining players have worn the Indian jersey and some of them have played in all three formats. I think this is testimony to the fact how good this team is."

ALSO READ | 'Afghanistan don't have to play T20 WC qualifiers, you do': Chopra reacts to Ranatunga's '2nd-string Indian side' remark

The first game of the tour begins with the first ODI on Tuesday, July 13.