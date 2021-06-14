Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'He will have to give himself a bit of time': Parthiv Patel on challenges for Virat Kohli in WTC final
cricket

'He will have to give himself a bit of time': Parthiv Patel on challenges for Virat Kohli in WTC final

Parthiv Patel believes Virat Kohli would take inspiration from the 2018 performance to tackle the challenges in the WTC final.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 05:20 PM IST
Virat Kohli. File(AP)

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel believes that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has grown a lot over the years, but he will still face a challenge when he steps out to bat in Southampton during the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The WTC final between India and New Zealand will kick off on June 18th, and it is expected to be a tough challenge for India batsmen.

The surface in Southampton has traditionally favoured the fast bowlers, and with the overcast weather conditions of England, the New Zealand pacers are expected to give Indian batsmen a tough time.

Also read: 'Bowlers need to spend more time playing first-class cricket, not at the gym': Salman Butt

Kohli, who had a poor record in 2014 in England, returned to the country in 2018 and went on to become the leading run-getter in the series. And Parthiv believes Virat Kohli would take inspiration from the 2018 performance to tackle the challenges in the WTC final.

“I think probably he will have to give himself a bit of time and try to think what he did in 2018 – where he got a number of hundreds," Parthiv said on Star Sports' Game Plan.

"So, probably he is better equipped than he was in 2014, but there will be challenges and there will be challenges of a variety of fast bowlers. The reason being – it is not a one-dimensional fast bowling attack," he added.

Kohli is expected to be the key for India in the long tour in England. After the WTC final, the Indian team will face off England in five-match Test series starting from August 4th.

