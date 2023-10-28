Head-Warner opening stand tops Ravindra’s heroics in a WC classic

The World Cup is finally starting to deliver some classics. If South-Africa-Pakistan was a thriller, Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand left one yearning for more in a match that saw a collective 771 runs scored – a World Cup record – at Dharamsala on Saturday. The Kiwis, full of purpose in pursuit of 389, ultimately fell just five runs short.

Australia's players greet each other after their victory in the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and New Zealand(AFP)

The match began at pace that would have fit right into T20 cricket courtesy the breathtaking opening stand between Travis Head 109 (67b, 10x4,7x6) and David Warner 81 (65b,5x4,6x6) and it ended like a T20 too, with James Neesham 58 (39b) keeping the match alive until he was dismissed off the penultimate ball.

The run-chase was set up by young Rachin Ravindra 116 (89b, 9x4,5x6). When he was dismissed, the 6th wicket to fall in the 41st over, it looked like the 10-an-over required rate was going to be a tall order. But, James Neesham, playing only his 2nd game of the tournament – he mostly plays in T20 franchise leagues these days – showed that he has a stomach for a fight. The big ball-striker that he is, Neesham began swinging big to shift the pressure back on the Australians on a batting-friendly deck.

43 were needed off 18, then 32 off 12. The Australians were having to throw themselves around on a difficult outfield, without a care for injury. Surely, 19 off the final over was unlikely even in the T20 age. That’s when Starc sprayed a wide down leg-side for five bonus runs. Ian Smith was holding the mic. With 7 needed off 2, Neesham was run-out; this time to a little more than the barest of margins.

“Awesome. Sometimes you had to remember you were in the middle of cricket field and not a spectator,” said Pat Cummins.

Ravindra, 23, wouldn’t even have got to start the tournament if Kane Williamson was fully fit. Having kicked off the tournament with a sparkling hundred against England, this innings should rank even higher. The left-hander didn’t get to exploit much of the powerplay fielding restrictions, but took full control of the proceedings, playing a leading part in most of the partnerships through the middle overs.

He astutely handled Australian spinners, the only bowling type who were getting some purchase from the slow pitch. “It was one of the better knocks you will see chasing a game,” New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said.

HEAD-WARNER FIREWORKS

Australia played half the tournament with 14 players, waiting for Travis Head to recover. And, on Saturday, anyone could see that by waiting, they had done the right thing. He doesn't possess the record of Warner or Steve Smith but Head’s ability to begin in top-gear was what Australian selectors were banking on. After recovering from a broken hand, a few hits against the tennis ball is all he had come to India with.

His second scoring shot was a four over Trent Bout’s head. It was New Zealand’s call to put Australia in to try and exploit the early morning nip. However, the third over of the day bowled by Matt Henry dispelled New Zealand's hopes. Henry overstepped twice and that’s all it took to free up Head. He launched into Henry, twice dispatching the free hits over deep mid-wicket with brute force.

Warner was on the attack too. Coming off consecutive hundreds, the left-hander met all Kiwi bowlers with equal contempt. He cut Lockie Ferguson’s first ball for a six in the point region. Enter Mitchell Santner in the powerplay and Warner would keep going. He sent him for a boundary to deep-fine leg on one knee.

Head danced down the track, smacked Santner for a six. Hugs exchanged. At the end of first ten, Australia had raced to 118/0.

With Australia going at breakneck speed, it took Glenn Philips’ part-time off-spin to apply the brakes. So consistent was he with his stump-to-stump line and control, that in the unchanged spell that he bowled from over 14, Australia could score only 99 runs. In the bargain, Phillips took the wickets of Warner, Head and Smith. For a bowler who hadn’t ever completed his bowling quota before, Phillips finished with figures of 10-0-37-3.

After Warner and Head’s 175-run stand was ended, the Australian innings swayed from one extreme to the other. At one stage, Glenn Maxwell 41(24b) threatened to push the total past 400. After his dismissal, it looked they would end up with 375. Some late big-hitting from Cummins saw them ending up with 388, helped by five dropped chances from New Zealand; Head and Cummins twice the beneficiaries.

