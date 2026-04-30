Heinrich Klaasen’s IPL 2026 dominance triggers Kevin Pietersen’s World Cup warning to CSA: 'Ask him if he can rejoin'

The Indian Premier League has entered a decisive phase, with the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap intensifying as both emerging talents and seasoned players push for strong performances ahead of a packed international calendar.

Heinrich Klaasen has been in terrific form in IPL 2026.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Once the tournament concludes, attention will gradually shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup, set to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, the biggest stage every player aspires to reach.

For South Africa, the stakes are even higher. Despite being one of cricket’s powerhouses, they are yet to win the World Cup and will be determined to change that on home soil, especially after the disappointment of their semifinal exit in 2023 against eventual champions Australia. With several Proteas players featuring in the IPL, selectors are likely to keep a close watch as they begin shaping their plans.

England great Kevin Pietersen, who has strong ties to South Africa, believes a bold move could be key. Following Heinrich Klaasen’s match-winning knock for Sunrisers Hyderabad in a successful chase of 244 against Mumbai Indians, Pietersen suggested that Cricket South Africa should consider bringing him back into the international setup.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “South Africa have never won a cricket world cup! There should be a phone call this morning, from the South African cricket board, to Heinrich Klaasen, to ask him if he can rejoin international cricket and be a central figure in their campaign to try and win their first ever world cup which will be in South Africa next year,” Pietersen tweeted on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “South Africa have never won a cricket world cup! There should be a phone call this morning, from the South African cricket board, to Heinrich Klaasen, to ask him if he can rejoin international cricket and be a central figure in their campaign to try and win their first ever world cup which will be in South Africa next year,” Pietersen tweeted on X. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces fresh AI remarks; Jofra Archer receives text message from Gujarat Titans {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces fresh AI remarks; Jofra Archer receives text message from Gujarat Titans {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Klaasen retired from international cricket in 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Klaasen retired from international cricket in 2025 {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Klaasen, who stepped away from international cricket in 2025 to focus on family commitments, has continued to excel in franchise leagues. He played a key role in the chase, scoring 65 off just 30 balls and guiding his side home with eight deliveries to spare. His form this season has been outstanding, with 414 runs in nine innings at an average close to 60, placing him among the leading contenders for the Orange Cap.

Since joining SRH in 2023, Klaasen has been a consistent performer, following up his 448-run debut season with back-to-back 400-plus campaigns in 2024 and 2025. He already looks set for another big season, with the possibility of crossing the 500-run mark for the first time. Whether CSA acts on Pietersen’s suggestion remains to be seen, but leaving out a player in such form could prove a costly decision as South Africa chase long-awaited World Cup success in 2027.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON