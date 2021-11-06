Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Helped me a lot with my batting': Ex-England star hails Rahul Dravid's 'terrific' appointment as new India coach
cricket

'Helped me a lot with my batting': Ex-England star hails Rahul Dravid's 'terrific' appointment as new India coach

Pietersen called Dravid his friend and revealed that the former India captain had once helped the southpaw with batting lessons during his playing days.
Rahul Dravid(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 03:49 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Days after BCCI appointed Rahul Dravid as the new India head coach, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen hailed the decision and termed it "terrific".

Pietersen, who has represented England in over 104 Tests and 136 ODIs, also called Dravid his friend and revealed that the former India captain had once helped the southpaw with batting lessons during his playing days. The 41-year-old passed the remarks on his blog available on betway.com.

"Rahul Dravid is an absolute legend. He’s a great friend of mine, who helped me a lot with my batting during my career. He's a terrific appointment – somebody who understands Indian cricket, what it takes to represent India, and what’s required to be successful at the highest level. I wish him all the best," wrote Pietersen in his blog.

Dravid, who has featured in 164 tests and 344 ODIs, will take charge as the new India coach after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, which is being played in UAE.

Dravid will take charge for a two-year period and his stint will commence with the home series against New Zealand, which is slated to start from November 17. The team will play three T20Is and two Tests.

RELATED STORIES

Dravid, who has been a key member in the Indian cricketing setup, has accumulated over 10,000 runs in both the formats. After hanging his boots, the 48-year-old coached the India's U-19 and A teams and is also credited for delivering young talent while serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
team india rahul dravid
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virender Sehwag, Aakash Chopra condole demise of legendary coach Tarak Sinha 

'Don't judge this team on basis of one or two bad games': Jadeja

Shakib to miss home T20I series against Pakistan due to hamstring injury

Michael Vaughan dropped from BBC show after allegations of racism
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP