Henil Patel’s fifer ensures India win vs USA

New Delhi: India’s rain-interrupted opening Group A encounter at the ICC U19 World Cup ended with them handing USA a convincing six-wicket defeat at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Opting to bowl first, India’s bowling was led by a sensational performance from Henil Patel who picked up a five-wicket haul. Henil Patel of India celebrates taking the wicket of Utkarsh Srivastava of USA during the ICC U19 Men´s Cricket World Cup 2026. (ICC via Getty Images)

The pacer ripped through the USA’s batting order to claim 5/16, effectively dismantling their top and middle-order. The disciplined bowling meant India bundled out the USA for a meagre 107 in 35.2 overs with Nitish Sudini offering the only resistance with a gritty 36.

India’s chase was interrupted by rain and the early dismissal of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who was bowled for 2 by Ritvik Appidi. With the target reduced to 96, India lost Vedant Trivedi (2) and captain Ayush Mhatre (19) in quick succession, reducing India to 25/3.

Vihaan Malhotra (18) provided some impetus to the chase before he was dismissed by USA skipper Utkarsh Srivastava (1/17). However, wicketkeeper batter Abhigyan Kundu scored an unbeaten 41-ball 42 and combined with Kanish Chouhan (10) to help India recover and finish the chase in 17.2 overs.

West Indies secured a dominant five-wicket victory over Tanzania in their Group D opener in Windhoek. The West Indies bowling attack, led by Vitel Lawes (3/23), dismantled the Tanzanian lineup while Shaquan Belle (2/23) and Micah McKenzie (2/15) provided expert support with two wickets apiece. Opener Tanez Francis with his 55-ball 52 and Jewel Andrew (44) finished a 123-run chase in 21 overs.

In Harare, hosts Zimbabwe’s opening Group B game against Scotland was washed out entirely.

Brief scores for IND v USA: USA (Nitish Sudini 36, Admit Jhamb 16, Henil Patel 5/16); India 99/4 (Abhigyan Kundu 42, Ayush Mhatre 19, Ritvik Appidi 2/24). India beat USA by 6 wkts.