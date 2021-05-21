‘Here they say his career is over’: Amir slams Pakistan team management for mishandling underperforming players

Former cricketer Mohammad Amir has once again raised his voice against the way players are being handled in the Pakistan cricket team. The former left-arm fast bowler stated that the management heavily relies upon the statistics rather than the match-winning quality of its players.

Amir, who announced retirement from international cricket in December 2020, has been pretty vocal about the mismanagement of players inside the team. While bidding adieu to the game, the 29-year-old didn’t hide his displeasure against head-coach Misbah-ul-Haq and made some serious revelations about the selection criteria of cricketers.

While speaking in an interview with 'Cricwick', Amir asserted that a player who has won games for the team in the past must not be doubted.

“Never doubt those players who have won games for you in the past. Never doubt their ability due to statistics. Rather than focusing too much on statistics, you must see whether the player has the ability to win games for Pakistan from difficult situations. When a player is in a bad phase, that is when the team management and fans need to back him the most,” Mohammad Amir said.

“When a player doesn't perform even after getting ample chances, the management must tell the player to go back to domestic cricket and perform so that he could make a comeback into the national team. But here (in Pakistan) they say his career is over, he is not good enough anymore,” he added.

The former Pakistan speedster also spoke about the rivalry with Team India and said that he doesn't find bowling to either Rohit or Kohli tough. In fact, he feels Rohit is the easier to of the two to bowl to given his 'struggles' against the moving ball.

“I haven't found it tough bowling to either. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel that I can get him out both ways. He struggles against the in-swinger from a left-armer and as well as against the ball that goes away early on. I may say that I find bowling to Virat slightly tougher because he revels in pressure situations, but otherwise, I've never found it difficult bowling to either of the two,” Amir explained.

