Here's what IShowSpeed told Jay Shah about Virat Kohli- Watch

American YouTuber IShowSpeed met Jay Shah during the blockbuster match between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Jay Shah and IShowSpeed; Virat Kohli(X(formerly Twitter)/@mufaddal_vohra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IShowSpeed who is a die hard Virat Kohli fan attended the match, with the dream of meeting his favourite cricketer. Although his objective of meeting Kohli didn't materialise, the 18-year-old got to greet and interact with the secretary of BCCI, Shah.

A video of IShowSpeed meeting Shah has gone viral on social media. In the video, IShowSpeed is seen behaving in his trademark energetic style. Both shake hands and pose for the camera. During the friendly exchange, Shah asks him to give a thumbs up.

Talking about Kohli, he told Shah, "Yes Sir, Virat Kohli is the GOAT, man !".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| 'Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He's nothing special': Shastri, Gavaskar tear into PAK star after India WC hammering

Who is IShowSpeed and what's he been doing in India?

IShowSpeed is a social media celebrity who is known for his gimmicks, funny videos, publicity stunts and livestreaming videos on quirky topics. On YouTube, he boasts of a huge 20.7 million subscriber base. His real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr.

As an 18-year-old guy, he is full of energy which is very evident in his work. He has considerable fan presence in India and the USA.

During his ongoing India visit, IShowSpeed met popular singer Daler Mehndi who hosted the 18-year-old at his home. In a dream come true moment for IShowSpeed, Mehndi sang his famous song Tunak Tunak Tun with him. The two also ate together and Mehndi encouraged him to plant more trees and spread the message of environment conservation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IShowSpeed also did an IRL stream from Mumbai streets where he interacted with the locals and entertained the youth with his funny and goofy actions.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India registered a thumping win over Pakistan by seven wickets. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma and Co. chased down the target in 30.3 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Rohit slammed a blazing 86 off 63 balls which included 6 massive sixes. Shreyas Iyer also scored a half century for the men in blue.

Jaspirt Bumrah was adjudged the player of the match for his sensational bowling figures of 7-19-2 which included the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!