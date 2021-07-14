Here's why coach Justin Langer is wearing Mitchell Marsh's yellow Aussie kit during practice

Australia's tour of West Indies has not started in the way they would have wanted it to. The Aussies have played 3 T20Is so far and have lost all three against the reigning T20I champions of the world. While the Windies have already won the series, the remaining two matches are important for both teams as they prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will be held in UAE and Oman later this year.

While the Aussies will look to prepare hard for the fourth match, there is always some room for fun to lighten the mood. That seems to be the case in the camp as coach Justin Langer was seen wearing Australia's yellow kit all over again.

A closer look at the video posted on Twitter by cricket.com.au will show that Langer is actually wearing the kit of Mitchell Marsh. The Australian coach had to do so after he lost a bet.

"After Justin Langer's @WestCoastEagles lost to Mitch Marsh's @NMFCOffical in the @AFL, the coach was made to 'kit up' for the Aussies' warm-up on Tuesday! 😂 #WIvAUS #AFLEaglesNorth," was posted along with the video.

Langer supported the West Coast Eagles in an AFL match but ended up on the losing side against Marsh's North Melbourne Kangaroos and had to wear the latter's kit.

All-rounder Dan Christian was asked about Langer's outfit and her said, "I am not sure of the exact bet. But it has something to do with West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne Kangaroos' game."

"I am not sure what would have happened if West Coast would have defeated North. I don't know what Mitch would have to wear. Maybe he would have had to wear some of JL's cloth, small men's training kit. But, I think something like that," he added.