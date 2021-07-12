'He's a legend': Bravo names player whose 'presence alone sends a fear factor to the opposition'

If a cricket fan had to name some of the best batters of the T20 format then the name of Christopher Henry Gayle is sure to be somewhere mentioned. He has been a destructive force in the shortest format of the game for several years. Gayle might be 41 years old but his power hasn’t waned a lot as he continues to be an asset to any team he plays T20 cricket for in 20-over cricket.

Gayle has the ability to change the game in his team’s favour singlehandedly. He is now only 29 runs away from becoming the first man in history to score 14000 runs in the T20 format. Gayle averages 37.55 in 422 innings at an impressive strike rate of 146.06. He is a legend in cricket and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest to play the format.

However, Gayle has not been in the best of forms in T20 internationals recently. Since his return to the West Indies T20I side, Gayle is averaging just 12 in 9 games. In the first two T20I against Australia, Gayle has scores of just 13 and 4 while batting at the No. 3 position for West Indies. But all-rounder Dwayne Bravo still believes that Gayle is an important part of the team as sends a ‘fear factor to the opposition.’

"We don't judge him by his performances now, Chris' presence alone sends a fear factor to the opposition and brings a certain level of calmness to our dressing room," Bravo told the host broadcaster after the game.

"There's a lot of outside pressure because of the age factor but there's no pressure in the dressing room. We appreciate what's done for West Indies cricket, he's a legend, and this last few months with him let's enjoy it and push him through this last phase of his career."

"He's trying his best to be conservative, not playing his flamboyance game, but we aren't worried about his scores," Bravo said .

Gayle would look to get back among the runs when West Indies face Australia in the third T20I on