'He's always encouraging, keeps the team above everything else': DC bowler heaps praise on Rishabh Pant's captaincy

It is safe to say that Rishabh Pant, courtesy of his remarkable growth as a batsman, as a wicketkeeper, and as a player, on the whole, has made him the toast of the nation. He was asked to improve his keeping during the Test series against Australia Down Under, he did it. He managed to take his team over the line on a few occasions with the bat, something he was criticized for not doing earlier. If that wasn't enough, he was thrown in the deep end when he was made the captain of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021 following Shreyas Iyer's injury. Once again, he put his hand up and delivered.

Pant's DC, before IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, sat pretty at the top of the points table with six wins from the first eight matches. Pant, truly, grew leaps and bounds and this is something his teammate and now England-bound bowler, Avesh Khan observed.

ALSO READ| 'I feel that could have been the source': Saha reveals theory how he may have contracted Covid-19

While speaking to Cricket Next, Avesh spoke very highly of Pant's captaincy. Even though Pant had prior experience of captaincy, leading an IPL team is a different ball game altogether. According to Avesh, Pant was equal to the task.

"He displayed good leadership skills. The result is proof. He rotated his bowlers well. I enjoyed a lot playing under him. His form with the bat was excellent as well. He’s always encouraging us during the team meetings, always keeps the team above everything else," said Avesh.

When asked about whether he noticed any changes in the captaincy of Pant and usual captain Iyer, Avesh stated: "Not much difference though. Both back their players. They are young players and I think both are quite impressive as leaders. Both consult bowlers before placing fields and advise us on where to pitch the deliveries."

ALSO READ| 'If he doesn't get a 100, we think he hasn't scored at all': Butt discusses Virat Kohli's 'mental barrier in ICC events'

Pant and Avesh have known each other since their formative years. Both played the U-19 World Cup for the same Indian team and the DC pacer shed some light on their off-field rapport.

"Rishabh and I are good friends. We spend time together ever after matches, sometimes we have dinner together as well. Our discussions revolve around cricket mostly," explained Avesh.

Avesh and Rishabh will now travel with the Indian team to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and the subsequent five-match series against the host country.