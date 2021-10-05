'He's just got everything': Michael Vaughan says India allrounder is 'perfect T20 cricketer'

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has proved himself to be an asset for the Indian cricket team across all formats. Currently, he is playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the UAE for Chennai Super Kings and soon will sport the blue Indian jersey in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Jadeja has so far scored a total of 212 runs in 13 games for CSK at an average of 70.67 and a strike rate of 152.52in IPL 2021. The left-hander has also scalped 9 wickets at an average of 30.6. Besides his bowling and batting skills, the Saurashtra cricketer is regarded as one of the finest fielders in modern-day cricket.

Impressed with his consistency, former England captain Michael Vaughan has termed Jadeja the perfect T20 cricketer. Speaking with Cricbuzz on Monday, Vaughan said the talent all-rounder brings a lot to the table with his multidimensional abilities.

“He [Ravindra Jadeja] is outstanding, he's just got everything. If you are building a T20 cricketer, if you are building a batter, you go for Chris Gayle’s power or Virat Kohli's finesse. But if you are looking to build a cricketer from scratch, you'll almost start with Ravindra Jadeja because he offers you everything,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

“He is an unbelievable fielder, he can bowl brilliant left-arm spin, if there is an element of turn in the surface, he is as good as any. Obviously, with the bat, he can play the anchor role if you lose early wickets, he can also come in with 15 balls to go and pretty much go on from ball 01. He is the perfect T20 cricketer,” he added.

Jadeja’s batting in death overs has been the highlight of his great form in IPL 2021. So far, he has played 21 balls in the final over, scoring 65 runs, at a strike rate of 309.52, including 3 fours and 7 sixes.

