'He's never been an IPL raging success': Sanjay Manjrekar feels India bowler 'unlucky' to miss out on Sri Lanka tour

India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka was an indication of the BCCI rewarding the performers of those doing well in the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Ruturaj Gaikwad – three of the four uncapped players who earned their maiden India call-up – performed splendidly well in the IPL 2021 before the tournament was halted. None the less, their hard work paid off in the form of an India call-up.

Sanjay Manjrekar reacted to the 20-member squad announced by the BCCI, and while he was overall pleased with the names that made the list, there is one player the former India batsman reckons was dealt a rough hand by not getting included for the Sri Lanka tour – Jaydev Unadkat.

"I wonder whether they would have included Unadkat as a net bowler considering his experience and he's an India player… a seasoned First-Class bowler. He's unlucky to miss out. When you look at the seam department, it's not the strongest because the quality bowlers are playing Test cricket for India," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Unadkat has been in stellar form in the First-Class circuit, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the last season of Ranji Trophy, where he picked up 67 wickets. However, Manjrekar made an interesting point, explaining how Unadkat's success in the IPL may not have been on par with some of his peers. But the fact that the left-arm pacer was not even included in the squad as a net bowler sends a message, Manjrekar believes.

"Unadkat would feel hard done by. He's never been an IPL raging success. I mean, he has been brilliant at the First-Class level. This year though I think there were a couple of performances where he's shown his class. So yes, there are a few that you would think have missed out. But that’s always the case," he said.

"When you look at the seam-bowling options, you've got a Sakariya, you've got someone like a Pandya who can bowl. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Saini… maybe Unadkat might have felt he could have got a nod there."