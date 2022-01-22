'He's on the verge, should play for India': Ex-coach lauds youngster's 'flair and instinct'; 'Could be a match-winner'

Team India suffered a 7-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second game of the ODI series in Paarl, thus conceding a series defeat on return to the format after over six months. The KL Rahul-led side looked uninspiring across both games as the player's maiden appearance as ODI skipper ended in disappointment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The series also marked India's first ODI series since a switch in full-time limited-overs captaincy, with Rohit Sharma taking over Virat Kohli in the leadership role. Rahul led the side in absence of Rohit, who was ruled out of the series due to fitness issues. Along with Rohit, another Indian opener – Shubman Gill – was missing in the Indian squads across both, Test and ODI series against South Africa.

Gill had been part of the side in the home series against New Zealand but wasn't selected in the Test side despite Rohit being ruled out due to injury. Former South African batter Gary Kirsten, who will be working alongside Gill in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League for the Ahmedabad franchise, talked about the India youngster in detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lavishing praise for Gill, Kirsten said he feels the youngster has “great flair and instinct."

“Gill is a fantastic player, who, in my view, should be playing for India. He is on the verge of that and has played already. With great flair and instinct for the game, he could be a match-winner on his own,” Kirsten said on Star Sports: Selection Day.

The 22-year-old Gill has already played 10 Tests and three ODIs but is yet to feature in a T20I for India.

"From a batting perspective, I am looking forward to working with him and helping him give the best out of an IPL season."

Along with Shubman Gill, Ahmedabad roped in India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan's star leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The flamboyant India all-rounder was roped in for ₹15 crore and will lead the CVC-owned Ahmedabad team in the IPL.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON