Hilarious memes surface as Hafeez & Sarfaraz face off in PSL after Twitter tiff

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars had a massive sub-plot to it as it would bring face to face two Pakistani cricket heavyweights who recently had a tiff of sorts on Twitter.

Sarfaraz Ahmed led Quetta from the front with a 33-ball 40 and stitched a great partnership with Chris Gayle. But the Qalandars ran away with the win as the duo of Fakhar Zaman (82 not out in 52 balls) and Mohammad Hafeez (73 not out in 33 balls) made mincemeat of the Quetta bowling attack.

Pakistani cricket fans took to Twitter to post hilarious memes after the match. The source of these memes was a recent exchange on Twitter between Hafeez and Sarfaraz.

Hafeez had congratulated Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on his performances against South Africa. "Congratulations @iMRizwanPak on scoring T20. U r a Star shining star Glowing star Wonder how long u need to prove that u r NO1 wicketkeeper/Batsman in pakistan in all formats of the game. Just asking, " he had written on Twitter.

Sarfaraz, the former Pakistan captain who is no more the first choice for the national team, responded to this by writing, "Hafeez bhai Sb, whoever has played for Pakistan from Imtiaz Ahmed, Wasim Bari, Tasleem Arif to Saleem Yousuf and from Moin Khan, Rashid Latif to Kamran Akmal and even Rizwan right now has always been number ONE for the country and have been respected accordingly."

He went on to add that that everyone is behind Rizwan and said that a senior player like Hafeez should spread positivity.

Hafeez might not have responded on Twitter but he did so on the ground with his knock against Sarfaraz's team. Here are a few memes that the fans came out with after Hafeez's knock.