‘His achievements aren’t recognised…': Sachin Tendulkar on IND batter nearing 100th Test appearance in Australia series

India and Australia are set to play the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. Both teams are also eyeing qualification to the final of ICC World Test Championship 2021 - 2023 in the four-Test series. As the contest gets underway, several players from both sides will be on the verge of achieving certain milestones on an individual level,

Vital cog of India's middle-order, Cheteshwar Pujara has played 98 Test matches till date and he is all set to complete the achievement of 100 Test caps in the upcoming series. As the second game of the series will be played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, Pujara might reach the milestone there. Former India captain and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar talked about Pujara in an interaction with PTI.

"I feel Pujara's achievements aren't recognised enough and his importance in the team isn't recognised enough, generally," said Tendulkar.

"He has played magnificently for the country and his contribution has been immense in whatever success Indian cricket team has had," added Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will rely on Pujara for his patient innings which have helped win several matches in the past. Pujara is particularly known for tiring out the bowlers with his trademark defensive strokes and then flourishing thereafter.

In Tests, Pujara has scored 7014 runs for Team India in 98 matches at an average of 44.39. Known mostly for his exploits in the longest format, he has featured in only five ODIs and amassed 51 runs at an average of 10.2.

Besides Pujara, Kohli will be looking to complete 25,000 runs in international cricket. The right-handed batter is only 64 runs short of achieving the big milestone and he might achieve it in the series. With 3,847 runs in 46 matches at home, he might also reach 4000 runs in the series and become the fifth Indian batter to do so.

