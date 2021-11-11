Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘His character stood out, incredible knock’: Kane Williamson's massive praise for New Zealand batter

T20 World Cup: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson reserved high praise for Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham after his side entered the final with a 5-wicket win over England. 
Semi-Final - England v New Zealand - Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 10, 2021 New Zealand captain Kane Williamson shakes hands with England captain Eoin Morgan after the match(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:29 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson lauded Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham after the BlackCaps registered an incredible 5-wicket victory over England to secure berth in the 2021 T20 World Cup final. The Kiwis made a shaky start to the 167-run chase in the game, losing two wickets in the first-three overs including that of Williamson, but Mitchell (72*), alongside Devon Conway (46) and James Neesham (27) steered New Zealand to their first-ever final in the tournament's history.

Talking about Mitchell, Williamson said that his character stood out in the game.

“It was an outstanding knock by him, he stood there throughout and built little partnerships, tried to cash-in on small moments. A brilliant knock,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

Also Read | England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup semi-final full highlights

“His character has definitely stood out today, and in pretty much every game. It's an incredible knock, he's a real quality there and he has come out beautifully in a high-pressure situation.”

The New Zealand skipper also praised James Neesham, who played an important cameo knock (27 off 11 deliveries). His innings turned the tide in New Zealand's favour as the side won with an over remaining.

RELATED STORIES

“He (Neesham) came out and hit the ball hard, that's what he does. It was a really valuable knock for us, it changed the momentum of the game really. It was a clever, strong hitting at the backend, which was ultimately the deciding factor,” said Williamson.

“It's the game of small pieces, and you always try to win those winning moments.”

New Zealand will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia in the summit clash on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

