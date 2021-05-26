Bowlers like him are like Ferrari, Lamborghini, not Toyota or Corolla: Salman Butt's massive praise for India pacer

When it comes to teams possessing the best fast bowling unit, Virat Kohli's India is right up there. With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in their ranks, along with the presence of Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, India arguably have the bragging rights about having the best fast-bowling attack in world cricket at the moment.

While all of them have proven their credentials as a Test pacer, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised one particular pacer highly. Ever since his Test debut in 2018, the India quick has been a revelation in the format. He became the fastest Indian bowler to pick up 50 Test wickets for his country and registered India's third Test-hat-trick. He is none other than Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read | 'Similar to what Razzaq had said about Bumrah': Kaneria slams Amir for 'out of the blue' remark about star India batsman

Bumrah has been showered with praises and plaudits all across the world. Recently, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose backed Bumrah to pick up 400 Test wickets for India provided he can keep his body fit. On Tuesday, Sir Richard Hadlee expressed concerns about Bumrah's action and workload, explaining how it's important to manage India's premier fast bowler well to prolong his career. Butt weighed in on the topic, calling Bumrah different and one of the world's best, while pointing out the best way to utilise the India pacer through an interesting anecdote.

"In simple words, he is not a Toyota or a Corolla. Bowlers like him are of the caliber of Ferrari, Lamborghini… the big end cars, the special event cars. With such bowlers, you need to ensure you use them judiciously. With him, you have to select the occasions and conditions properly. And when you do that, you increase your timelines with him. The more he is used in valuable matches, the better output he will give. Bumrah is unique and at the moment, he is one of the best," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni himself might say why are you retaining me': Aakash Chopra on CSK's plans for mega IPL auction

As for the value Bumrah brings to the current Indian team, Butt has compared the 26-year-old pacer's role to the one Pakistan's fast-bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had for their side in the 1990s and early 200s. Wasim and Waqar are arguably the best fast-bowling pair to have played the game, with Butt drawing the comparison on the back of some interesting facts.

"Bumrah is the one the captain turns to. If you look at Rohit Sharma, he mostly makes him bowl one over at the beginning and saves him for the last six overs. Why? Because the captain trusts him that if the opposition needs to get 30-40 off them, in Bumrah's over, he won't let you get the runs and pick up wickets too," Butt added.

"His worth in the Indian team is what Wasim and Waqar's was for Pakistan. They did not allow 30-40 runs to be scored with five wickets remaining. They would get them out. Bumrah has that quality what wins India matches in the end; his dot ball percentage is great, has great control over his yorkers. He can deceive in his action, slower ball and the quick bouncer. He is a priceless asset for his team and captain."