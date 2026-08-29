History at 51: Isle of Man cricketer claims five wickets for 10 runs, breaks 94-year-old international record

Joanne Hicks has rewritten international cricket’s record books at the age of 51, becoming the oldest cricketer, male or female, to claim a five-wicket haul in an international match. The Isle of Man off-spinner achieved the remarkable feat against Greece in the Women’s Continental Cup in Romania, returning figures of 5/10 from her four overs as her side cruised to a nine-wicket victory on Thursday.

Joanne Hicks became the oldest cricketer with a five-fer in international cricket. (X Images)

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Hicks, born on March 9, 1975, was 51 years and 171 days old on the day of the match, making her the first bowler in international cricket to claim a five-for after turning 50. The veteran spinner ripped through Greece’s batting line-up after Isle of Man elected to field. Hicks dismissed Lydia Katsimari, Sofia-Nefeli Georgota, Aggeliki-Ioanna Argyropoulou, Theodora Parisi-Mesimeri and Alekcandra Kourkoulou, with four of her five wickets coming either bowled or lbw.

Her spell helped bowl Greece out for just 52 in 15 overs. Argyropoulou was their highest scorer with 17 off 36 balls, while Georgina Ford supported Hicks with figures of 2/9. Isle of Man made short work of the chase, reaching 56/1 in only six overs. Libby Moore remained unbeaten on 24, while Grace Cottier contributed 19 as they completed the victory with 84 deliveries remaining. Hicks was named Player of the Match.

Joanne Hicks breaks record dating back to 1932

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{{^usCountry}} Hicks’ performance took her past a remarkable international record that had survived since 1932. Australia’s Bert Ironmonger had previously been the oldest bowler to claim an international five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he was 49. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hicks’ performance took her past a remarkable international record that had survived since 1932. Australia’s Bert Ironmonger had previously been the oldest bowler to claim an international five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner achieved the feat against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground when he was 49. {{/usCountry}}

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Ironmonger took 5/6 and 6/18 in the same Test as South Africa were dismissed for 36 and 45, with Australia winning by an innings and 72 runs. His mark had therefore stood for more than 94 years before Hicks went past it.

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What makes Hicks’ achievement even more extraordinary is that this was not her first five-wicket haul late in her career. She took 5/10 against Malta in August 2024 when she was 49 years and 162 days old. Six days later, she claimed 5/22 against Greece aged 49 years and 168 days, at the time making herself the oldest woman to take an international five-for.

The latest performance was therefore her third five-wicket haul in women’s T20 internationals and equalled her career-best figures. Hicks’ international journey itself has been unconventional. She made her WT20I debut only in her late 40s and has since developed into a highly effective off-spinner for the Isle of Man. Now, more than three years after beginning her international career, she has achieved something no bowler had previously managed: taking five wickets in an international innings beyond the age of 50.

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