Hit hard by foreign pull-outs, Royals seek to loan players from other teams

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone had gone back home citing bubble fatigue.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Chris Morris celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis. (ANI Photo/IPL)

Rajasthan Royals have approached fellow IPL teams to loan players after the departure of their four foreign players due to various reasons that include injuries, bubble fatigue and COVID-19 fear.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer are out of the IPL due to injuries while Liam Livingstone had gone back home citing bubble fatigue. On Sunday, Andrew Tye left for Australia, citing fear due to surge of COVID-19 cases in India, making Royals the worst affected team from player pull-outs.

"The team is looking to loan players and has written to other franchisees but nothing is decided at this point," a source close the team management told PTI.

The IPL loan window started on Monday and will end with the conclusion of the league stage

Tye, who had not played a game this season, flew back home on Sunday fearing being locked out of his own country with India reporting record COVID-19 infections for the past few days.

IPL rules state that a player who have played less than two matches in the season can be loaned and cannot play against his home franchise.

Royals have two wins from five games and play their next game in Delhi on Thursday.

