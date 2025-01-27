Explore
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi 21oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi210C
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Jan 27, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:45 PM
    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score, Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25
    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score, Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25. Match will start on 27 Jan 2025 at 01:45 PM
    Venue : Bellerive Oval, Hobart

    Hobart Hurricanes squad -
    Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright, Tim Ward, Chris Jordan, Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade, Cameron Gannon, Iain Carlisle, Marcus Bean, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith
    T.B.C. squad - ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 27, 2025 12:46 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25

    Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Match Details
    Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 between Hobart Hurricanes and T.B.C. to be held at Bellerive Oval, Hobart at 01:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Hobart Hurricanes vs T.B.C. Live Score: Final of Big Bash League, 2024/25 to start at 01:45 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes