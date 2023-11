Hong Kong, China Women vs Nepal Women Live Score: Nepal Women score after 10 overs is 36/6

Hong Kong, China Women vs Nepal Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Hong Kong, 2023. Match will start on 16 Nov 2023 at 11:30 AM

Venue : Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap



Hong Kong, China Women squad -

Elysa Hubbard, Emma Lai, Marina Lamplough, Natasha Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, Shing Chan, Georgina Bradley, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung, Yasmin Daswani, Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar, Mya Gardner, Ruchitha Venkatesh

Nepal Women squad -

Apsari Begam, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Samjhana Khadka, Indu Barma, Rubina Chhetry, Sita Magar, Sony Pakhrin, Kajal Shrestha, Kanchan Shrestha, Asmina Karmacharya, Ishwori Bist, Kabita Joshi, Khusi Dangol, Puja Mahato, Sabnam Rai, Sangita Rai, Suman Bist

