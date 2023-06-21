Hope and despair: Root stuns but Stokes fumbles as England allow Edgbaston Test to slip from winning position - Watch

The first Ashes Test in Edgbaston, Birmingham between England and Australia was a remarkable one as it certainly elevated the status of red-ball cricket. England, who appeared as the clear favourites at one stage, faced a heart-breaking two-wicket loss with Australian skipper Pat Cummins leading from the front.

Cummins along with tailender Nathan Lyon stitched an unbeaten 55-run stand for the ninth wicket as Australia pulled a sensational heist and won the Test by two wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

The day started with Usman Khawaja, who had earlier slammed a ton in the first innings, emerging as the difference between two sides. Khawaja scored a brilliant 65 in the second innings before his 197-ball stay in the middle was brought to an end by Ben Stokes.

The dismissal of Khawaja, followed by a stunning caught-and-bowled effort by Joe Root to dismiss Alex Carey for 20 did raise England's hope. Carey was dismissed in the 81st over, who for one moment must have failed to come to terms with it.

Despite knocking the ball hard and arguably from the middle of his bat was forced to return to the pavilion after Root plucked a worldie off his own bowling. Such was the force behind the shot that umpire Marais Erasmus, who was standing at the non-striker's end then, quickly moved towards the side to protect himself from getting hit. Little did he know Root would grab the ball and make the stunner look effortless. Here is the video of it:

However, what followed next was an absolute show of resilience, which eventually saw Australia live up to their new tag of being the World Test Champion. Despite being 54 runs away from the win, Cummins and Lyon continued their resistance and slowly guided Australia to the 281-run target, which then appeared daunting.

It was not that England didn't get their chance but they failed to grab it and it was their skipper who was at the end of it. In the 84th over, when Australia were batting at 244/8, Lyon played a careless shot, which found Stokes at square leg. Luck favoured him as it was just above Stokes, who jumped and went for an one-handed attempt but failed to hold onto the ball.

The drop sparked plenty of reactions on social media, with many predicting Stokes may have dropped the game there and it was the case.

Cummins finished unbeaten on 44 off 73 balls, which featured four 4s and two 6s. Lyon chipped in with 16 off 28 balls, but it was his resistance, which proved pivotal role in Australia's win.

