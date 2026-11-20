India pacer Akash Deep produced a superb delivery on Friday to dismiss centurion Glenn Phillips (118), ending a 216-run partnership and giving the visitors a much-needed breakthrough on Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Akash Deep got rid of centurion Glenn Phillips with a peach of a delivery. (AFP)

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India had been searching for a wicket after Phillips and Henry Nicholls (175*) kept their bowlers at bay through the final two sessions on the opening day and into the second day.

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At stumps on Day 2, India had scored 159/1, trailing New Zealand's 368 by 209 runs.

Deep Dive How did Akash Deep dismiss Glenn Phillips in the Wellington Test? Bowling from wide of the crease, Deep pitched the ball towards Phillips and got it to move away just enough to beat his defence and knock off the off-stump bail. Why was Akash Deep's wicket of Glenn Phillips important for India? Phillips and Henry Nicholls had added 216 runs, frustrating India’s bowlers. His dismissal broke the partnership and helped India take New Zealand’s final four wickets for just 30 runs. What was Akash Deep's plan for getting Glenn Phillips out? Deep said he focused on bowling in one area and sticking to his plan, rather than relying on a magic delivery. He put extra effort into the ball that dismissed Phillips.

Coming wide of the crease, Deep floated the ball towards Phillips, which pitched and moved away just enough to beat the batter's defence and dislodge the off-stump bail. It was a fine piece of bowling, and Deep's delight was clear as India's long wait for a breakthrough finally ended.

Deep explained that the dismissal came from sticking to his plan rather than trying something extraordinary. The India pacer said he had focused on bowling in the right areas throughout the spell, but put in extra effort on the delivery that got Phillips.

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{{^usCountry}} "It wasn't one (magic) ball. I was trying to bowl in one area. That ball I put in more effort and could get what I wanted to," he said, describing the delivery to Phillips. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It wasn't one (magic) ball. I was trying to bowl in one area. That ball I put in more effort and could get what I wanted to," he said, describing the delivery to Phillips. {{/usCountry}}

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The dismissal of Phillips gave India the opening they needed to wrap up New Zealand's innings, and the visitors made the most of it. The hosts' last four batters added just 30 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah finishing with four wickets and Deep claiming three in the first innings.

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The 29-year-old said the arrival of the new ball on the second morning helped India’s bowlers approach the challenge with renewed energy. After spending the final two sessions of Day 1 bowling with an older ball, the pacers had a fresher option to work with, which made a difference as they looked to break the partnership.

"In the last two sessions on Day 1, the ball became old. Today, with the new ball, we were fresher," he said.

Patience, they key for Akash Deep

He further stated that India’s bowlers needed to be patient and focus on keeping the scoring in check rather than chasing wickets on a pitch that was getting better for batting.

"First option is to stop runs and then bowl to a plan. You have to bowl long areas and have enough patience," he said.

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The right-arm pacer also welcomed India's positive batting approach, with openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring at a brisk rate.

"We scored quickly and that's a positive sign. Whatever be the opposition, if batters attack like this, bowlers go on the back foot," Deep said.