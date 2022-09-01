How can India and Pakistan lock horns two more times at Asia Cup 2022? All scenarios explained

The Indian and Pakistan cricket fans witnessed an exciting encounter between the two nations in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. The Men In Blue-led by Rohit Sharma drew first blood and won the encounter by five wickets, with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya emerging as the standout player from the contest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pandya produced a clinical show, something which is expected of him, in both the departments of the game. With the ball he went to scalp three wickets in his four-over quota and conceded just 25 runs. His efforts along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar's superb spell helped India bundle Pakistan out for a paltry 147.

In return the Pakistan bowlers did manage to put a fight, defending such a low total. However, Pandya once again stood up to the task and smashed an unbeaten 33 off just 17 balls to drive India home with two balls to spare.

Also Read | 'Need players who can step up. His presence in playing XI is a no-brainer': Jadeja backs India star for 'big matches'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Pakistan fans are not very disappointed as very soon they might have the chance to extract some revenge against Rohit and co. Here's how India and Pakistan can meet not once but twice in the remainder of Asia Cup 2022:

Super Four

After maintaining a 100 percent win record in the two group stage matches, India have already advanced to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Now the outcome between Pakistan and Hong Kong, which will be played on Friday, will determine the second team from Group A who will make it to the final four. If compared Pakistan emerge as the clear favourites between the two to enter the Super Four. And if that is the case, Babar Azam and co will once again meet India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the tournament schedule, the top two teams from Group A are scheduled to meet on the date mentioned above.

Also Read | 'Not the right opposition to judge Virat. It wasn't that sort of quality bowling': Gambhir's blunt take on Kohli's fifty

Finale

It is a mistake to pre-assume stuff in sports but if things fall as per India's and Pakistan's plans, then both the side can set-up a perfect dress rehearsal ahead of their much-anticipated fixture in the T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia later this year.

All the teams advancing to the Super Four will play at least three matches and if India and Pakistan, who are yet to enter the final four, finish as the top two teams, then the cricketing universe are up for a cracking finale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON