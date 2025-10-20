How can India qualify for Women's World Cup semifinals? Harmanpreet Kaur and Co's hopes hang by a thread

The Indian women's cricket team were left shellshocked on Sunday as they fell to a third straight defeat at the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup, in Indore. India were in total control in the run chase, but then suddenly Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh gave away their wickets, when they needed to wrap off proceedings. The win saw England qualify for the semifinals, but Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are now in a do-or-die situation. India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur, right, congratulated by Smriti Mandhana against England.(AP)

India are fourth in the standings, with four points in five matches (two wins and three defeats). They are level on points with New Zealand, who have a lower net run rate.

How can India qualify for the semifinals?

Other than England, Australia and South Africa have also qualified for the semis. For the final berth, there are multiple qualification scenarios for India. If they win both their remaining games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, India will bag eight points in seven matches, which will see them reach the semis.

If they win one of their remaining two matches, their qualification will depend on New Zealand. If India beat New Zealand and lose to Bangladesh, then they would require the former to lose to England in their final game. Also, India need to beat Bangladesh by a big margin.

India's upcoming fixture vs New Zealand is more or less a virtual knockout match. If India beat New Zealand and lose to Bangladesh, they need the former to lose to England. They also need to have a better net run rate.

Chasing 289, India stuttered to 284/6 in 50 overs, losing by four runs in a thrilling fixture. Smriti Mandhana (88) and Harmanpreet (70) led from the front, but it wasn't enough as Deepti (50) and Richa (8) lost their wickets towards the end. The pressure fell on Amanjot Kaur (18*) and Sneh Rana (10*) to wrap up proceedings, but the pair failed to match the England bowling department's quality. Initially, Heather Knight's 109 saw England post 288/8 in 50 overs.