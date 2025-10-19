Smriti Mandhana heartbroken, struggles to hold back tears as India teeter on brink of World Cup exit vs England

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who missed out on a well-deserved century that could have steered India home, struggled to hold back tears after the host nation suffered a third straight defeat in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. Chasing 289 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, Mandhana's 88 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's record 70 were not enough, as India fell agonisingly short by just four runs on Sunday, a loss that pushed them to the brink of elimination. Smriti Mandhana was dismissed for 88 runs vs England

Despite losing opener Pratika Rawal for six runs on the final ball of the third over, and then going two down at the close of the powerplay for just 42 runs, the two experienced batters—Harmanpreet and Mandhana—rebuilt with a 125-run stand for the third wicket, India’s highest-ever partnership in a Women’s World Cup game. The skipper notched a run-a-ball 70, during which she became the second Indian to reach 1,000 runs in Women’s World Cup history, while Mandhana continued her sublime form with a second consecutive fifty in the tournament. The valiant partnership powered India to 167 for three at the start of the 30th over, putting the home team well on course for what could have been their highest-ever successful ODI run chase.

England saw a brief opening when Nat Sciver-Brunt dismissed Harmanpreet, but Deepti Sharma carried the momentum with a patient half-century to keep India in contention. However, the team failed to accelerate in the slog overs, and wickets fell at regular intervals. India were eventually restricted to 284 for six, falling just four runs short of history and strengthening their case for a semifinal berth.

Following the loss, Mandhana was left shattered in the dug out and was barely able to contain her emotions.

While the win guaranteed England a position in the semifinals, where they join defending champions Australia and last edition's runner-up South Africa, India have now been left in a battle with New Zealand for the final spot. Amid Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh struggling, the clash against New Zealand on October 23 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will likely decide the final semifinal spot in the ICC tournament.

Earlier in the match, opting to bat first, England rode on captain Heather Knight's classy knock of 109 runs off 91 balls, which came in her 300th international appearance. England were cruising at 249/3 in the 45th over before Deepti (4/51) and debutant Shree Charani (2/68) sparked a five-wicket collapse in the final overs.