'Amol Muzumdar’s serious there’: Harmanpreet gets schooled in tense dressing-room scene after throwing away record knock

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur showed incredible defiance in response to England's score of 288 for eight in the Women's World Cup match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, as she not only carved out a half-century score, but also stitched a 125-run stand for the third wicket alongside vice-captain Smriti Mandhana - the highest partnership for the Indian team in a Women's World Cup run-chase, surpassing 108 between the left-hander and Mithali Raj against the West Indies in Taunton in 2017. India's Harmanpreet Kaur walks after losing her wicket (REUTERS)

However, her dismissal for a run-a-ball 70 in the 31st over of India's chase left head coach Amol Muzumdar disappointed. It happened in the second ball of the over from Nat Sciver-Brunt dished out a length ball outside off as Harmanpreet almost got down on one knee to slice it through point, only to find Emma Lamb.

More than the dismissal, it was the shot selection that left Muzumdar vexed. In a visual shown by the broadcasters minutes after the skipper's dismissal, Muzumdar, a domestic cricket giant himself, was seen showing Harmanpreet how she should have played the shot through repeated hand gestures.

"He's serious out there," claimed former India captain Anjum Chopra on air as she watched the visual.

The knock of 70 was Harmanpreet's 21st career fifty, which took her past the 1000-run mark in ODI World Cup history. She became the second Indian, after former batter Mithali Raj, to get to the milestone, and seventh overall. Harmanpreet reached the mark on her 31st appearance in the ICC tournament.

Earlier in the match, playing her 300th international game, England captain Heather Knight stamped her authority with a splendid century - a third in her career, laced in 91 balls, with 15 boundaries and a six. However, India stormed back after Deepti Sharma picked up a four-wicket haul to restrict England to 288 for 8 in their Women's World Cup match. Her 4 for 51 was her best-ever bowling figure in an ODI World Cup game.