IND W vs ENG W Live Score Women's World Cup: India face tricky task against England in semifinals race

Live

By

IND W vs ENG W Live Score Women's World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

IND W vs ENG W Live Score Women's World Cup: After suffering back-to-back defeats against South Africa and Australia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. are in a tricky position in the race for the semifinals. With only two spots left for grab, India face a tough task against England on Sunday at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The hosts have to change their plans to put their campaign back on track as the five bowlers strategy have backfired for them in the last two matches. It first faltered against South Africa, yet the management persisted with it against Australia, resulting in another defeat. It offered clinching evidence that India cannot afford to field an attack lacking variety and bite against top teams. India’s continued emphasis on batting depth through multiple all-rounders has seen them sideline a proven wicket-taker like pacer Renuka Singh in favour of Amanjot Kaur. Her omission has made the bowling unit look one-dimensional, and her return could bring much-needed balance while easing the load on young Kranti Goud, who has impressed despite limited experience. The Indian batting line-up is also under the scanners, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal provided a fluent start with brisk half-centuries against Australia, but the middle order — led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues — once again failed to capitalise. Despite a dominant opening stand, India crumbled, losing six wickets for just 36 runs and were bowled out early. India are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with two wins and as many losses. England head into the clash with confidence but not without a few worries. Despite being unbeaten alongside Australia, their batting has been inconsistent, thriving more on flashes of individual brilliance than teamwork. Their bowlers, however, have shown discipline, often rescuing them from pressure situations. The four-time champions need just one more victory to confirm a semifinal spot and will be hoping star spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who missed the Pakistan game along with pacer Lauren Bell due to illness, is fit to return. Teams India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. ...Read More

It offered clinching evidence that India cannot afford to field an attack lacking variety and bite against top teams. India’s continued emphasis on batting depth through multiple all-rounders has seen them sideline a proven wicket-taker like pacer Renuka Singh in favour of Amanjot Kaur. Her omission has made the bowling unit look one-dimensional, and her return could bring much-needed balance while easing the load on young Kranti Goud, who has impressed despite limited experience. The Indian batting line-up is also under the scanners, Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal provided a fluent start with brisk half-centuries against Australia, but the middle order — led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues — once again failed to capitalise. Despite a dominant opening stand, India crumbled, losing six wickets for just 36 runs and were bowled out early. India are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with two wins and as many losses. England head into the clash with confidence but not without a few worries. Despite being unbeaten alongside Australia, their batting has been inconsistent, thriving more on flashes of individual brilliance than teamwork. Their bowlers, however, have shown discipline, often rescuing them from pressure situations. The four-time champions need just one more victory to confirm a semifinal spot and will be hoping star spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who missed the Pakistan game along with pacer Lauren Bell due to illness, is fit to return. Teams India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.